By Brown Chimezie

Eze Ndigbo  Ifako Ijaiye Lagos,  Eze Michael  Ezekwobi ( Oyiomanatumba Ndigbo Gbagburugburu)has declared that only  good governance free of corruption will stop military incursions in Africa.

He  spoke in reaction to the Coup in Niger Republic and recently in Gabon, where military leaders sacked democratic  government of Mohammed Bazoum and Ali Bongo Ondinba.

He saaid corruption  and mismanagement  of resources  help to spread poverty  in the continent.

Related News

While calling on African  leaders  to eschew sit tight  syndrome, he cited example of Gabon where  after second tenure  of the president, he ran for third term  against the wishes of his people and despite  the fact the country is the fourth largest oil producing country  in Africa, majority  of the citizens  remain in abject poverty.

In the case of Niger despite abundant  mineral resources, which include  Uranium, the country remains one of the poorest  countries on earth.

In his  special  message to Igbo in Ifako Ijaiye, Ezekwobi, who recently  celebrated two decades of Igbo leadership in Ifako, urged them to continue  to remain law-abiding and to cooperate with their host community.