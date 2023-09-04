By Brown Chimezie

Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaiye Lagos, Eze Michael Ezekwobi ( Oyiomanatumba Ndigbo Gbagburugburu)has declared that only good governance free of corruption will stop military incursions in Africa.

He spoke in reaction to the Coup in Niger Republic and recently in Gabon, where military leaders sacked democratic government of Mohammed Bazoum and Ali Bongo Ondinba.

He saaid corruption and mismanagement of resources help to spread poverty in the continent.

While calling on African leaders to eschew sit tight syndrome, he cited example of Gabon where after second tenure of the president, he ran for third term against the wishes of his people and despite the fact the country is the fourth largest oil producing country in Africa, majority of the citizens remain in abject poverty.

In the case of Niger despite abundant mineral resources, which include Uranium, the country remains one of the poorest countries on earth.

In his special message to Igbo in Ifako Ijaiye, Ezekwobi, who recently celebrated two decades of Igbo leadership in Ifako, urged them to continue to remain law-abiding and to cooperate with their host community.