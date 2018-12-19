The World Health Organisation stated that most migraines often begin at puberty and usually affect individuals between the ages of 35 and 45.

Aisha Wayas

From a very tender age, Chinelo remembers her mother, Stella, having headaches that usually confined her to bed. It usually made her to throw up and stay in bed sick for days.

By the time Chinelo turned 35, she began experiencing blurry vision, sensitivity to light and pain behind the eyes. She also experienced the same type of sickening headaches suffered by her mother.

Relief only came for her after she had thrown up, while the headache could still linger for some hours after taking medication. It took Chinelo quite a while to realise that what she and her mother suffered for years was migraine.

Migraine, a severe type of headache, has been noted to be among the most common disorders of the human nervous system worldwide. In the Global Burden of Disease Study, updated in 2013, migraine on its own was found to be the sixth highest cause of worldwide years lost to disability (YLD).