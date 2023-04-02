From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Glycaemia otherwise known as blood sugar level simply means the measure of glucose concentrated in the blood of any human or animal. Approximately four grams of glucose, a simple sugar, is present in the blood of a 70 kg human at all times.

Whenever the blood sugar level in human body system is high, it could result in health danger and, perhaps, pre-disposes someone to diabetes. When it’s low too, it also becomes danger to the health of the affected individuals.

Lately, there are indications that cases of diabetes is on the rise, and this could be linked to unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption and other ecosystem factors that has confronted the human being.

Diabetes is one of the most common metabolic conditions. In Nigeria the prevalence varies from 0.65 per cent to 11.0 per cent. Many cases of diabetes are undiagnosed in Nigeria due to poverty and inadequate access to health care.

TYPES OF DIABETES

A data from the International Diabetes Federation indicated that over 1.7 million Nigerians are diagnosed with diabetes type 1 and type 2. There are different three different stages of diabetes, namely, type 1 and 2, and prediabetes stages. Prediabetes is simply a condition in which blood sugar is high but not high enough to be type 2 diabetes. But without quick medical intervention, it could develope into type 2 diabetes within some years if urgent medical interventions are not provided.

Type 1 diabetes is chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, and it typically appears in adolescence, while type 2 is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin.

Repeatedly, doctors and other health workers have continuously suggested a regular/periodic checks on blood sugar level to ascertain its state and take appropriate action to either reduce the high blood sugar level or boost it in case it’s low.

WHAT LEVEL OF BLOOD SUGAR IS HIGH?

In order to get the right test result, doctors often advice that fasting blood sugar test be conducted first thing in the morning when the patient is yet to taste any food or drink for the day. But before then, the patient is advised to take their last meal 9pm or 10 pm the previous day so they can report to the laboratory the following morning ready for sample collection.

However, if the test of the fasting blood sugar level is 99 mg/dL or lower, then it is normal. But if the test returns 100 to 125 mg/dL, then it’s an indication that such patient has prediabetes. And 126 mg/dL or higher indicates that the patient has diabetes.

NORMAL SUGAR LEVEL BY AGE

It’s recommended that the result of fasting blood sugar for adults should be from 90 to 130 mg/dL (5.0 to 7.2 mmol/L). From 90 to 130 mg/dL (5.0 to 7.2 mmol/L) for children, 13 to 19 years old. From 90 to 180 mg/dL (5.0 to 10.0 mmol/L) for children of 6 to 12 years old. And from 100 to 180 mg/dL (5.5 to 10.0 mmol/L) for children under 6 years old.

COMMON CAUSES OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Medical research indicates that high blood sugar can have causes that are not related to underlying diseases. However, the research also indicated that carbohydrate foods are major causes of rise in blood sugar level. When carbohydrate is consumed, they are broken down into simple sugars. Those sugars would then enter the bloodstream. As blood sugar levels rise, the pancreas releases a hormone called insulin which prompts the cells to absorb sugar from the blood.

SIGNS OF HIGH BLOOD SUGAR LEVEL

Medical doctors have submitted that high blood sugar level otherwise known as Glycaemia comes with the following signs, namely, increased thirst and a dry mouth, frequent urination, tiredness, blurred vision, weight loss, infections such as thrush, bladder infections (cystitis) and skin infections.

HOW BLOOD SUGAR LEVEL CAN BE MANAGED

Medical experts have recommended that more water be taken because it helps to remove excess sugar from the blood through urine. In addition to that, it helps to maintain body hydration. The doctors also recommended regular exercise to stabilize the body. Diabetic patients are also advised, strongly, to manage intake of carbohydrates and eat more of fiber.

However, there are other ways that blood sugar fast can be reduced naturally. Doctors recommended that exercise is the best option for bringing down high blood sugar levels for people who are not prescribed insulin. Other ways to lower blood sugar levels quickly include taking missed medication, drinking lots of water, and using stress-management tools.