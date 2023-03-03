Port Harcourt-born inspection and enforcement officer, FRANKLYN ATAKO, has made a name for himself as an artiste despite not being a professional. He may not have the talent of a seasoned musician, but he has found ways to make money from his love for music.

FRANKLYN’s passion for music started at a young age, but he never pursued it professionally. However, he never gave up his love for music and has continued to make money from it. He has performed at various events, including weddings, birthday parties, and corporate events, and has built a strong following on social media.

“Music has always been my passion, and I’m grateful that I have found a way to make money from it,” FRANKLYN said. “I may not be a professional artiste, but I have found that people are willing to pay for good music, regardless of who is singing it.”

According to FRANKLYN, the key to making money from music as a non-professional is to be passionate and dedicated. “If you love music and are dedicated to it, you can find ways to make money from it,” he said. “It’s not easy, but it’s possible.”

While passion and dedication are important for non-professional artistes, they are even more important for professional artistes. FRANKLYN noted that professional artistes need to have talent and work hard to succeed.

“Professional artistes have a lot of competition, so they need to be talented and dedicated to stand out,” he said. “They also need to be passionate about their music and be willing to put in the work to make it a success.”

FRANKLYN, who has travelled to over 30 countries, studied at the London Metropolitan University and has a Higher National Diploma and Bachelor of Science degree, is also passionate about positively impacting people’s lives.

“My mother is my role model, and she taught me the importance of helping others,” he said. “I want to use my travels and music to inspire and help people.”

Looking to the future, FRANKLYN plans to establish himself in the social media world and continue to travel and explore new places. He also hopes to use his love for music to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

“I want to show people different parts of the world through my travels and inspire them to pursue their passions,” he said.

While music may not be his full-time profession, FRANKLYN has found a way to turn his love for it into a successful side hustle. His story serves as an inspiration to anyone looking to make money from their passions.