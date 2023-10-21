By Christy Anyanwu

To women in the monied and privileged class, who treasure their natural skins, indeed the whole body, getting a regular spa treatment is as vital as breathing air and splashing on a mix of fragrant perfumes that excite the nostrils when inhaled.

Truly, Spa treatment is essential to both sexes and gives that radiant and glowing look people cherish. Spa treatment helps in promoting the anti-aging process and enhances sleep. Aside from that, it helps the body to de-stress and calms the mind.

That is why aficionados and other upwardly mobile fashionistas don’t joke with Spa treatments, especially regular massages which aid the proper functioning of the nervous system while promoting relaxation in both mind and body.

Recently, Exclusive Spa Destination of the SRS Collection in partnership with Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy, taught a gathering of elegant ladies about total wellbeing at the launch of Pier Harbour Spa, which is a Luxury Biologique Recherche Paris certified Spa in Lagos.

The exclusive event had in attendance beauty and lifestyle connoisseurs, socialites, celebrities and influencers across various demographics and guests of SRS Collections.

CEO of SRS Collection, Wumi Jubril explained that the Spa is the second in the collection. Also, founder of Apples and Oranges Total Body therapy, Beatrice Eneh, enlightened the audience on the Biologique Recherche Paris Spa treatment methodology.