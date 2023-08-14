From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nextier, a social analytical group, has conducted a comprehensive review of the crisis in the South East region of Nigeria.

The sit-at-home crisis has been ongoing for over two years, characterised by separatist violence and state-driven kinetic responses.

The research suggests that the Sit-at-Home phenomenon, which has disrupted economic activities, could be resolved through a collective approach by the regional governments.

It propose that the South East Development Commission (SEDC) or the South East Governors Forum faithfully implement development agreements made in their meetings.

The report, led by Dr. Ben Nwosu and Dr. Ndu Nwokolo, highlights the urgent need to reform the security architecture in the region.

The report said this should involve the integration of community and citizen perspectives. The sit-at-home crisis has been ongoing for over two years, characterized by separatist violence and state-driven kinetic responses.

The separatist agitation began in 1999 with the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) but gained momentum in 2015 with the emergence of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The arrest, trial, escape, and recapture of Kanu became a defining moment for the South East, resulting in increased violence and coordinated attacks on security agencies.

Nextier alleged that these attacks were carried out by unknown gunmen with expertise in weapon handling.

According to the report, in addition, kidnapping for ransom became increasingly common, initially targeted at high-profile individuals but later involving Fulani herdsmen and criminal gangs claiming Biafran secessionism. These developments disrupted peace in the region.

Nextier noted that IPOB declared a sit-at-home protest every Monday, which was enforced through violence and led to people retreating to their private spaces. Those who disobeyed the order faced arson, murder, robbery, and property destruction, with minimal government response.

To resolve the crisis, Nextier suggests implementing cost-effective regional projects, capitalizing on the geographical proximity of the South East states.

It also emphasised the importance of improving state-society relations through development conversations involving town unions. Critical infrastructure should be prioritized by the regional governments.

The lack of coordination and cohesion in the South East has allowed faceless individuals to assume authority and issue orders that the government weakly reacts to. This reactive approach to insecurity perpetuates fear and compliance with orders from individuals without authority in Nigeria. Resolving these issues requires proactive policies and governance structures.