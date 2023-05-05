Corruption has been a major setback for Nigeria. The root of the nation’s underdevelopment is hinged on corruption. Every successive government from 1984 has made corruption fight the mantra for its administration. Even at that, not much has been achieved in this direction.

To deepen the fight, the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). But not much progress has been made by these anti graft agencies because year in year out, Nigeria continues to occupy an ignoble position on the Corruption Index by the Transparency International (TI). In some instances, the EFCC and ICPC have been accused of being attack dogs for haunting political foes.

How should the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu confront corruption in the country? Some Nigerians offer some suggestions.

From Tony Osauzo; Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigeria should institutionalise online assets declaration – President Aigbokhan, legal practitioner

The Nigeria government should honour the recommendation of the Third United Nations Universal Periodic Review Mechanism to institutionalise online assets declaration. There is a recommendation to Nigeria on the Third United Nations Universal Periodic Review Mechanism to institutionalise online assets declaration. Assets declaration is a globally trusted standard, which not only lifts the ban on public trust, but also decreases the incidence of corruption.

Govt needs holistic approach – Jonathan Enegide, lawyer

The incoming government should have a holistic approach in dealing with issues in the country and not a cosmetic one. What I expect from any government is a complete turnaround in idea; in the comportment of its officials and indeed the sincerity of purpose. We should look at the financial position of this country, look at the security problem. But holistically, the government should have a sincere approach and not a cosmetic approach to all of these issues, otherwise we will find ourselves making the same wishes and expecting beggars to ride.

Govt should strengthen police, anti-graft agencies – Innocent Ajayi, vice president, South-South NYCN.

The government should strengthen the anti-graft agencies and reduce the incentives to political office holders. The government should strengthen the anti-graft agencies and the police force. There should be more police recruitment.

Govt should adopt self-actualisation policy – Dr. Omubo Harry, national leader, South-South Chiefs and Elders

For the incoming government to fight corruption successfully, it should adopt what is known as self-actualisation policy. Those in government should start with themselves before getting to members of the public.

If the incoming government is serious in fighting corruption, it should start from within. If they start the fight from within them, it will go a long way. When they have purged themselves and shown themselves to the public, the larger society will then follow. The government must lead by example.

Govt business should be open, accessible – Enefaa Georgewill, chairman, Civil Society Organisations, Rivers State

Our position is clear on the fight against corruption. Government should use technology to fight corruption so that monies would hardly be in the hands of individuals. Government should make it to be a law, that every contracting job should be technologically done.

Another point and very importantly is that government business should be open. Government should appreciate the modern age, where people can even stay in another country and be able to access certain information needs, so far as they are not security threats. Government business should be open and accessible. With this policy, it would be difficult for corruption to thrive.