From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A pressure group, Afemai Vanguard, yesterday, blamed the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, for the non nomination of commissioners from the three Etsako Local Governments Areas of the state.

The group, had in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, few hours after the state governor, Godwin Obaseki swor-in 15 new commissioners, accused the deputy governor of the brain behind the non nomination of commissioners from the three local governments.

The three Etsako local governments are Etsako West, Etsako Central and Etsako East.

In the statement signed by Harrison Igbafe as Convener, Afemai Vanguard

alleged that the commissioner slots for the three Local Government Areas were not filled because the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, did not attend meetings called to reach a consensus on the list of commissioners from the affected areas.

It further alleged that meetings were called and the Deputy Governor, Shaibu, did not attend. “It is not known what the reasons are but his absence was what resulted in the area not having commissioners.

“We expect that the meetings will be held and commissioners would eventually be appointed into the cabinet from the three Etsako Local Government Areas”, the statement added.

It was also gathered that a commissioner has not been appointed in Egor Local Government Area because the leaders from the locality have not been able to reach a consensus on a candidate.

A source who preferred anonymity alleged that leaders of the local government are yet to harmonise and agree on a nominee.

He is however optimistic that a commissioner will be appointed as soon as things are ironed out among the leaders.

Reacting to the allegation, the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu denied any knowledge of a meeting or boycotting any.

His Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana who spoke him, asked if meetings are called

before submission of names of commissioners?

“There is no meeting they called that he was not there and you don’t need to call meeting before you know who to represent you in the three local governments as leader of Edo North in PDP.

“I am not aware that the deputy governor boycotted any meeting. If somebody on the tour of Edo North trying to reconcile aggrieved party members, do you call that boycotting meeting?

“He knows those who are qualified and fit to be commissioner so he doesn’t need to attend meeting to decide that”, Musa said.

Musa, who however assured that Etsako East, Etsako Central and Etsako West local governments will surely get their commissioners, added that they are doing it in batches and their own will come.