By Akanimo Kufre

After overcoming Uganda last Saturday, Henrietta Ishimwe’s amazing effort helped Rwanda, the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Memorial Cricket Tournament’s host, win their first championship in nine years.

Prior to the finals, Rwanda and Nigeria tied for with 10 points but were better of with Net Runs Rate NRR and so qualified for finals with top rated Uganda women.

At the finals, the ladies from Rwanda won the toss and opted to field because their bowlers were trusted and fiercely. Ugandan players became victims of the Henrietta led hit squad as their batters were dismissed in quick sessions. Uganda was only allowed to play 65 runs and all out in 20 overs.

The 2nd inning chase was obvious to go the way of Rwanda under an elegant but mean captain, Marie Diane. Rwanda concluded the game with 66 runs in 16.1 overs to win by 6 wickets. They were cleared to prevail by bowlers who all took wickets except Alice Ikuzwe.

It was Rwanda’s first party since the commencement of the tournament to commemorate the country’s choice to move past the 1994 genocide and foster unity among themselves and Africans through cricket.

As the 2023 edition curtains fell, Rwanda’s Henrietta got the most wickets, 16, while Kenya’s Queentor Abel scored the most runs with 206, followed by Nigeria’s Lucky Piety, 194 runs, a youngster. Other Nigeria’s top batters were Esther Sandy and Salome Sunday.

After the award ceremonies, longtime Rwandan team member Sarah Uwerah expressed excitement about the squad’s accomplishments beyond only winning, but taking it from Uganda.

“I feels very happy to be part of the team that has won the first trophy Rwanda after nine years of hosting. “It’s really good to be part of it. At least I can say I got the chance to life the trophy high up before I retire.”

Rwanda’s Henriette Ishimwe won the Best Bowler Award while Best batter was Queentor Abel. Best Fielder Award went to Lorna Anyait of Uganda while

MVP of the 2023 Kwibuka Women’s T20 was Queentor Abel.