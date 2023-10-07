• Naira Marley, Sam Larry, others accused of complicity, as police wait for DPP advice

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command says it has established a prima facia case against the nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, who treated late singer, Ilerioluwwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka Mohbad).

The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, who briefed journalists on Friday, at Command headquarters, Ikeja, on the interim investigation into the murder of Mohbad, said five suspects had so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated in the sequences of events that led to the death of Mohbad.

According to the CP, Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley); Ayobami Sodiq (aka Spending), Ibrahim Owodunni (aka Primeboy), and Samson Balogun Eletu (aka Sam Larry) have been accused of cyber crime bullying on Mohbad.

“A total of twenty-six vital witnesses including the complainant have so far been identified and interviewed by detectives in aid of investigations. These include the following: Mr. Aloba Joseph Oluwabamiwo; Mrs. Abosede Aloba; Mrs Kolawole Kemi Bose; Aloba Blessing Oluwaseun; Mr. Aloba Aduragbemi Shedrack; Mrs. Cynthia Adebanjo; Ms. Seyi Awonuga; Ms Adeyemo Boluwatife (a.k.a Darosha); Mr. Ajisegiri Sultan Ayobami Olanrewaju Idris Adedoja; Mr. Idris Busari; Mr. Aderinto Ademola (a.k.a Adewest); Mr. Adeyemi Olamide; Oladapo Oreoluwa (a.k.a Lifestyle); Adesanya Ajebiyi Dolapo (a.k.a Ajesing); Fidelix Esanborm; Mr. Soso Soberekon; Mr. Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (a.k.a. Zlatan); Engr. Chinaka Jesse ;Dr. Olusola Joshua; Dr. Beke Deborah Olutosin; Ms Fajulugbe Temitope Adesola; Ms Abbas Aminat Abiola; Mr. Oluwajobi Emmanuel Ayodeji; Dr. Owuala Chigozie; Dr. Temitope Mackson Olumuyiwa

“The written testimonies of the witnesses are largely of high evidential value, and they have aided in establishing the sequence of events leading to the death of Mohbad, the identification of the suspects, and the roles each played. They have also aided in gaining a clearer insight into the allegations of assault and bullying levelled against Sam Larry and Naira Marley.

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer. The Summary is as follows: Ms. Feyisayo Ogedengbe; Mr. Ayobami Sodiq (a.k.a. Spending); Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owoduni (a.k.a Prime Boy); Samson Balogun Eletu (a.k.a. Sam Larry); Abdulazeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley).

“In addition, as part of investigative effort that is aimed at obtaining expert opinion on the likely cause of death of Mohbad through a professional review the actions of Auxiliary Nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe (the principal suspect), on 26th September, 2023, a team of Medical Doctors, Pharmacist and Nurse drawn from Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Medical Association, and the Nigeria Police Force Medical Services jointly interviewed the Auxiliary nurse.

He said: “From investigation so far conducted, it has been established that the chain of events that directly and specifically led to the death of Mohbad occurred between September 10 and 13, 2023, and the locations of incidents stretched over Ikorodu and Lekki in Lagos State.

“Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who is an auxiliary nurse and who administered multiple and highly potent injections, which triggered an immediate reaction that eventually occasioned the death of the singer, is the principal suspect in the homicide case. The nurse is not a qualified registered nurse, and her illegal and medical negligence are believed to have been directly responsible for the chain reactions and eventual death of Mohbad on September12, 2023.

“The time within which the auxiliary nurse, Ogedengbe, administered the injections on Mohbad, through his reaction, convulsion and his eventual death is confirmed to be within less than an hour covering from when the principal suspect administered the sets of injections and when Mohbad was confirmed dead at Cura-Med Hospital, Lekki. Aside her admittance to the consequences of her actions, the report of the medical panel that reviewed auxiliary Nurse Ogedengbe’s actions concluded that she went beyond her limitations as an auxiliary nurse by administering IV Ceftriaxone on the deceased and that this from our review, was the most likely cause of the anaphylactic reaction which could have been promptly resolved and his death possibly prevented, if the deceased was treated in the hospital.

“Owoduni (Prime Boy) is also considered as complicit in the chain of events that led to the eventual death of Mohbad as the injury that culminated in actions which led to his death was sustained in the course of physical combat between him and Mohbad, while Sodiq (Spending), is also considered complicit in the homicide case for inviting the nurse, whom he knew to be an unqualified and unregistered nurse to administer the potent medications that eventually triggered reactions leading to Mohbad’s death.”

He further said, while Fashola (Naira Marley) and Eletu (Sam Larry) denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their not being complicit in the incidents that occurred from 10th to 12th September, 2023, there are ample electronic and credible witnesses’ evidence linking them to cyber bullying, threat to life, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace against the deceased in his lifetime.

“On 21st September, 2023, the corpse was exhumed and autopsy was performed on the remains of the deceased and vital specimens were taken and sent to Lagos State DNA / Forensic Centre for toxicology examination. The reports are still being awaited.”

The police commissioner said substantial grounds had been covered well enough by the Special Investigation Team to support the processing of the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution. Consequently, the case file is being duplicated and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and legal advice, the outcome of which could inform further investigative actions and prosecution.