Model and popular OAP Pascal Ageh is one young guy making waves as an OAP. Currently he presents the Morning show on Top Radio 90.9 FM alongside Yomi Kazeem. In this chat with TS Weekend, Pascal The Ladies Man as he is popularly known opens up on his new job at Top Radio 90.9, how he found the broadcast industry, growing up and why he isn’t dating at the moment.

How did your journey to becoming an OAP begin?

In 2015, a late friend of mine, Adetunji, a student at the National Broadcast Academy formally Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria told me that I possessed the qualities of an OAP and suggested that I joined him at the academy. I did and that was the beginning of my career. When I was at Technical College, Ikotun, studying Radio & Television at age 15, I went for an internship at Lagos Television. I was always in the studio with the studio engineers, managers and OAPs so I had a first hand experience of what the job was about. I fell in love with the thrill that came with the job, meeting celebrities and influencers of the society and immediately I knew that this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. After I finished my program at the National Broadcast Academy, I was sent on a two-weeks internship at Radio Continental now Max FM in 2015 were I worked in the studio with OAPs like Mark Otaboh, Lady O Mary and Wale among others. In 2016 I went back to do my Intermediate Presentation at National Broadcast Academy and then I started working at an online radio BCP radio, and from there I moved to Top Radio 90.9 with Yomi and I on the Top Of The Morning Show.

How do you feel about your new job and what were your initial challenges as an OAP?

I feel really great and I see more opportunities coming. I feel really loved when listeners call my name and thank God for my gift. And I thank Mr Lekan Onimole for the opportunity and Yomi Kazeem. Not all OAPS were friendly and encouraging while I was looking for an opportunity to be heard. Some were mean and discouraging but I kept pushing.

Tell us about growing up?

We were initially six kids and I was the fifth of six children but my sister, Christiana died five years after my dad passed. Growing up was fine but some sad event changed a lot of things.

In 2002 dad had an accident which changed our status; all the monies he and Mum had was used to restore him to normal. That was why I was always changing schools. But while at The Technical College Ikotun in 2009, I went on internship at LTV8 and I was really exposed to the media and I just wanted to be part of everything that had to do with talking, singing and modeling.

Recently the industry lost Tosyn Bucknor. Did she influence you in an way?