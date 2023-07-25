From Agaju Madugba, Kaduna

An unidentified number of Nigerians may have died while others remain afflicted with various health challenges due to the consumption of artificially ripened fruits, according to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Although fruits provide the body with micronutrients that improve immunity and prevent diseases among other benefits, however, unscrupulous traders “ripen fruits such as mango, banana, plantain, guava, orange, grape, and other fruits with calcium carbide which is dangerous to health,” NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye, said in Kaduna on Tuesday.

She spoke in a keynote address she sent at the opening of the North-West zonal sensitisation workshop on dangers of drugs hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide.

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists organised the workshop in collaboration with NAFDAC, with participants drawn from Katsina, Kaduna, Kano and Zamfara states.

According to the NAFDAC boss, “calcium carbide when sprayed with water reacts chemically to produce acetylene which acts like ethylene and ripens fruits by a similar process.

“Calcium carbide generally contains impurities such as arsenic, lead particles, phosphorus, etc., that pose several very serious health hazards.

“Consumption of fruits containing these impurities may cause cancer, heart, kidney and liver failure.

“They may also cause frequent thirst, irritation in mouth and nose, weakness, permanent skin damage, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting and skin ulcer.

“Higher exposure may cause undesired fluid build-up in lungs (pulmonary oedema).

“Acetylene produced by calcium carbide affects the neurological system and reduces oxygen supply to the brain and further induces prolonged hypoxia.

“The impurities are hazardous to pregnant women and children and may lead to headache, dizziness, mood disturbances, mental confusion, memory loss, cerebral oedema (swelling in the brain caused by excessive fluids), sleepiness and other health challenges.

“Calcium carbide is alkaline in nature and erodes the mucosal tissue in the abdominal region and disrupts intestinal functions.

“Consuming such artificially ripened fruits can result in sleeping disorders, mouth ulcers, skin rashes, kidney problems and even cancer.”

She reaffirmed NAFDAC’s determination to rid the country of the menace of substandard and falsified medicines, unwholesome foods, corrosive cosmetics, and other substandard regulated products.

“It is gratifying to announce that apart from sensitization campaigns and Enforcement activities, NAFDAC has commissioned a scientific study on the best approach towards mitigating the health hazards posed by ripening of fruits with carbides.

“I have mandated some of my directors and support staff to take these campaigns to the nook and cranny of this country.

“We are confident of winning the war against these two hydra-headed public health menaces,” she said.

The organisers say a total of about 800 journalists from across the three geo-political zones in the country will be trained, “so that participants will report the issues at stake from informed perspective.”