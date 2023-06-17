Football is nothing without the fans. The share of followership defines the scale of affection for a club in the football community. Beyond the fans, who storm the stadium to cheer up their teams, there are millions who might never have the opportunity to be at match venues Yet, they are as passionate, perhaps, as much as those in the stands.

This is why clubs worldwide interface with their fan bases on social media to celebrate victories, announce new signings, club appointments, and other notable club activities.

In Africa, clubs like Al Ahly of Cairo, Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa to mention a few, have verified Twitter handles through which they interact with millions of followers. With the new Naija Super 8 tournament, Nigerian clubs are beginning to see the importance of constant interaction with their fanbases, allowing them to put their popularity to the test.

Naija Super 8 gives the fans the ultimate power to determine which clubs will represent each of the country’s six geo-political zones at the tournament. After weeks of campaigning for votes from fans, 12 clubs emerged for the play-offs set to hold at the Eket Township Stadium, from 23-25 June.

Clubs with the highest votes in each zone were quick to express their gratitude to the fans. Lobi Stars of Makurdi has been one of the few Nigerian clubs that are active on social media. On the club’s official Twitter handle, Lobi Stars Club Vice-Chairman and CEO, Dominic Iorfa, wrote: “We dedicate this to the fans because their votes made it for us.”

Now they can enjoy the excitement with us. Our players have been exceptional this season and are determined to make the fans and Benue State government, who sponsors Lobi Stars proud.”

Heartland FC General Manager, Promise Nwachukwu, also acknowledged the club’s fans for their unwavering support during the hard times. “Our fans have been very supportive even in difficult times. The love, passion and commitment are unprecedented. They travel with the team and they have voted massively for us to participate in this Naija Super 8. I cannot thank these fans enough,” he said.

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) also credited the fans with a post on its official Twitter handle which read: “To our ever supportive and trusted fans and supporters, we have been picked as one of the two clubs from the South West to take part in the play-offs for the Naija Super 8 tourney. We counted on your votes and we are glad your votes made it possible.”

On its official Twitter handle, Rivers United wrote: “Congratulations Rivers United Family. We will participate in the Naija Super 8 because you voted”.

Naija Super 8 teams in the play-offs, as voted by fans are City FC of Abuja, Lobi Stars of Makurdi from the North-Central geo-political zone, Heartland of Owerri and Enyimba of Aba from the South-East geo-political zone; Shooting Stars and Remo Stars from the South-West geo-political zone; Kano Pillars and Katsina United from the North-West geo-political zone; Yobe Stars and Gombe United from North-East geo-political zone; and Rivers United and Bendel Insurance from the South-South geo-political zone.

The six winners of the play-offs will be joined by two wildcard teams for the main Naija Super 8 tournament to be held from 7-16 July, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. The play-off matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv.

When City FC of Abuja face Lobi Stars in the opening match of the play-offs on 23 June, fans of the Nigeria National League club will relish the prospect of clinching the sole ticket to represent the North-Central zone in the main Naija Super 8 tournament. For a club founded in 2021, this is a remarkable feat, made possible by a passionate fanbase.

For some big clubs, which missed out due to low votes, it is time for them to engage more with their supporters across the country, to avoid missing out on the next edition.

Naija Super 8 is organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsors, MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance.