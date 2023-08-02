There is always a place where talent and preparation intersects. A lot of events determine the journey to that critical meeting point. But whatever it is, it will not overstress the fact that “talent is never enough”, and no one can ever overdo on over sharpen skills.

Nigeria’s renowned stand up comedian, Lawrence Osarenkhoe, better known as MC Casino, is twice as talented a comic character as he is as a professional Master of Ceremony. The stand out actor, skit maker and content creator creates jokes and crack ribs of his audiences on social media, events and ceremonies.

Lawrence Osarenkhoe is a graduate of Agriculture, with a major in Fishery from the University of Benin. His passion for comedy dates back to his secondary school days, when he discovered his romance with subjects like Literature in English, which easily helped him find mastery with words and comic relief.

Lawrence Osarenkhoe has, however, paid his dues to climb to the zenith of his career. MC Casino cut his teeth through the years but the true inspiration began with “Biggest Ben” Comedy show on Independent Television (ITV). He took a keen interest in the programme as a training comedy student. He has locked down Benin City on severally organising some of the biggest comedy events in Nigeria.

Overtime, Osarenkhoe has developed into a comedy aficionado. But much more, he is outstanding among his contemporaries over his ability to hold audiences spell bound and command rapt attention at high societal occasions such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. MC Casino has been enthroned by his talent as one of the most-sought afer emcee in the country m

MC Casino, whose role models in the nation’s entertainment industry are I Go Save, I go Die, Basket Mouth, Bovy, and Buchi, among others, possesses the eternal secret for getting the elites excited and engaged as the occasion serves whenever he hold the microphone. He sets the right tone by introducing the people involved in the event.

Apart from the self-confidence, which he has built through the years in his career, he is an energetic, humorous and enthusiastic character, with all his attributes lightening up the mood of event attendees, podium and aisle.

His professionalism stands him out to the level that he leaves event goers with memories that last for a long time.

In 2023, he has anchored high profiles ceremonies across the country. Lawrence Osarenkhoe was the host of the burial reception for the late Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Iyare Motors. Though it was a sobre and reflective period for the family of the deceased, he turned it into a celebration of life. He was also the choice for the birthday celebration of Chief Mrs Blessing Pondi in Warri, Delta State, recently.

Emcee duties also recently took him to his alma mater at UNIBEN, where he graced several stages in his undergraduate days as the best comedian on campus. In July 2023,

Lawrence Osarenkhoe moderated an event for the vice chancellor and professors. At the occasion, he revealed the impact of the institution and the contribution of his lecturers to the personality he has become.