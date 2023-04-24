•Council promotes 105 staff including 9 professors

By Gabriel Dike

Details of how a professor with the Lagos State University (LASU), Epe Campus, died have emerged.

The management of the university announced the death of Professor Esther Adeyinka Okubena-Dipeolu last week at her official quarters on the Epe Campus but said nothing about the cause of death.

At the time her demise on Tuesday, Prof. Okubena-Dipeolu was the director of Lagos State University Advancement (LASUDA).

Investigations by The Education Report revealed that Prof. Okubena-Dipeolu died in the bathroom in her official quarters early in the morning while preparing for a meeting the same day.

A colleague of the deceased told our correspondent that the LASUDA director was found dead in the bathroom.

The Education Report further gathered that her colleagues, who were expecting her at the meeting, continued to call her lines.

Worried by Prof. Okubena-Dipeolu not answering her calls, another call was put to her neighbour, who found her dead body in the bathroom.

“As the neighbour got calls from concerned colleagues. He knocked severally on her door and he saw the windows open before trying the door, which was not locked.

“The neighbour searched the house, called her name several times, and later saw her phones on the table. He decided to check the bathroom and that was where she was found dead, and had to inform those that called him early what he saw,” our source stated.

When our Correspondent enquired about the cause of her death, the acting Head, of the Center for Information and Public Relations (CIPR), Mr. Olaniyi Jeariogbe rather forwarded the statement announcing Prof. Okubena-Dipeolu’s death.

The statement from CIPR said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mourned the death of LASUDA director, Prof. Okubena-Dipeolu, whose tragic incident occurred last week.

According to the statement, she died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 18 at her residence at the LASU Staff Quarters, Epe Campus.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, described the late Prof. Okubena-Dipeolu as one of the most energetic drivers behind her administration’s success, especially through the numerous endowments she attracted to the university in her capacity as the Director of LASUDA.

In a related development, the Governing Council of LASU has ratified the executive approval of the Pro-Chancellor and chairman, Sir David Sunmoni on the promotion of 105 members of staff across the academic and non-teaching staff.

LASU management team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello had recommended the list of qualified academic and non-academic staff to the council in compliance with the university regulations after thorough scrutiny by relevant committees.

In a statement CIPR said the promotions were effective from October 1, 2022, and in fulfillment of the promises of the VC to ensure that staff welfare and well-being are guaranteed under her watch.

According to the statement, the beneficiaries of the new promotion include 44 academic staff consisting of nine professors, 13 Associate Professors, and 22 other academic staff.

Others are 59 non-academic staff and two other academic staff upgraded.