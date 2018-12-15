You spoke about Mr. Ademola Osinubi of The Punch newspapers discovering you. What do you mean by that?

I was one of the teachers that taught him when he was a student of the Law in LASU. And, there was a time they had a small crisis at The Punch. I think their reporters were not writing good English and so he sent one Mr. Dafe Onojovo, he is dead now. Dafe talked to one or two other people and they recommended me. So, when they told Mr. Osinubi that they have got somebody from LASU, he simply told them that if that person is not Fakoya, take it away from him. They now said, well, that is the name we brought to you. Unknown to me, I was recommended by someone who has observed my teaching style and who had been convinced of my knowledge of the area he thought that journalists could benefit. And, from there I was able to learn even from the mistakes that those journalists make. Some of those mistakes even I made them at that time. But because as a teacher, there was need for me to rewind what I did earlier; two, see how these people’s language differs from my language, I was able to see where I could begin to improve myself, where I could suggest improvement to other people, and then from one training session to another, I gained higher ground and was able to write many of my first books. As at today, I can say I have had more knowledge than I had earlier on and my knowledge is still increasing but they are all thanks to Osinubi.