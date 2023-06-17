Former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Maiwalima Mohammed Sani Haruna yesterday narrated how former President Goodluck Jonathan and his successor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari saved his career because of their commitment to merit, saying that he has every cause to be grateful to Nigeria.

He also asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay attention to homegrown technology and innovations for Nigeria’s industrial development.

Haruna opened up on his career at a reception in his honour in Keffi by the Coalition of Youth Groups in Nasarawa State.

He said: “Let me quickly acknowledge the role played by the following personalities that I found comfort standing on their shoulders.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who shunned sentiments and primordial and appointed me as the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI in 2013 after I emerged the best out of the 63 candidates that went through the rigorous examination and interview for the position.

“Also, I thank former President Muhammadu Buhari for the renewal of the tenure and for on-the-spot assessment of my performance and announcing the conferment of National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and Excellent Public Service Award on me. A double honour and recognition; the first of its kind in the history of National Honours in Nigeria.”

He, however, said that the Students Loan Bill signed into law by the President Tinubu would facilitate equal access to education by Nigerian youths.

He said that the president’s decision was timely to enable the youths to learn without constraints.

He also urged President Tinubu to place priority on homegrown technology, pointing out that only technology can ensure sustainable industrial development contained in the Tinubu’s Renew Hope Agenda.

His words: “Let me use this opportunity to commend President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR for signing the Students Loan Bill to facilitate quality affordable education towards poverty eradication and equal opportunities for the youth.

“This demonstrates Mr. President’s love for the youth and understanding of the role of education in nation building.”

Haruna pleaded with the president to place premium on homegrown technology to hasten the nation’s industrial development.

He added: “The determination of His Excellency, Mr. President to populate his cabinet with competent professionals with proven track records is undoubtedly a renewal of hope for the nation.

“I urge Jagaban to prioritize the implementation of home-grown Science, Technology and Innovation as well as capacity and skill acquisition and development. This is the only way for sustainable industrial development contained in his Renew Hope Agenda.”

He, however, urged political leaders in Nasarawa State to work for peace and stability in the state.

He said: “May I remind the political leaders of Nasarawa State to fear God and remember the day of reckoning, the day of accountability before Allah.

“They should work for the legacy of peace, progress and stability. They have to cooperate and support the administration of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, they should know that the people are taking note of their actions.

“The youth organizations, labour unions, traditional and religious leaders should remember that Nasarawa is our only state, Nigeria is the only country we have, and only unity and support for the leadership can take us to the Promised Land.”

On his part, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu asked those in leadership positions at all levels to serve the masses wholeheartedly.

He said that they should extend patronage to the people, especially the poor.

He, however, cautioned public and political office holders against indulging in corrupt practices to please the people.

He commended Haruna for his impactful leadership on the masses in NASENI.

He said: “When the Federal Government gives you appointment, the idea is to extend patronage to the people. The more you do to raise their standard of living, the better for the society.

“ There is no position in which you cannot serve the masses. Neither Buhari nor Tinubu can give patronage to every citizen. Give patronage to the people, but not through corrupt means. What people expect as patronage is good service delivery, provision of amenities, jobs and what will make life meaningful for them.

“Those in leadership positions must see it as a duty to patronize those who are not as privileged and as lucky as they are.”

Adamu noted that Haruna was being celebrated for identifying with the state and the people when in office.

“This reception is an expression of gratitude to him. What he has done should be a lesson. If copying is not allowed elsewhere, here copying is allowed. Let us emulate Haruna,” he said.