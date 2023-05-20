For almost a decade, Nigerians have been confronted with indescribable security challenges. Because of the insecurity pervading all parts of the country, many manufacturing concerns have relocated to other places, sending more and more Nigerians into the labour market. Unfortunately, insecurity still abounds in Nigeria like sand on the seashore.

With a new administration set to replace the incumbent in just over a week, how should the incoming administration tackle insecurity? Some Nigerians share their views with Saturday Sun.

From Tony Osauzo, Benin and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Community policing should be encouraged – Osaze Edigin, social activist

The incoming president should not allow ethnic sentiments to becloud his judgement while tackling the nation’s security challenges if he must win the war.

He must take deliberate action in capacity building of the security agencies.

External assistance should be sought in the area of modern technology application in crime fighting. Community policing, which is at the grassroots, should be adequately encouraged and supported.

Regional and ethnical sympathy shouldn’t determine the zest for the fight against insecurity.

Use ICT to fight crime-Kola Edokpayi, president, Talakawa’s Parliament

The incoming president should take advantage of the modern day technologies to combat crimes in the country. It is very obvious that the outgoing administration failed woefully in addressing the challenges of security. The security agencies couldn’t harness the latest technologies for productivity enhancements, as demonstrated by its low rates of ICT penetration. The incoming administration should harness the latest technology to nip insecurity in the bud. Employment should be provided for the teeming youths and the security agencies should be empowered, motivated and equipped with the latest weapons to effectively counter insurgency.

Put right people in security positions – Dr. Joseph Ibewuike, politician

The best way to handle the insecurity challenges by this incoming government is by putting the right people in the right security positions, creating youth employment and not sponsoring insecurity themselves.

Provide jobs for youths – Goodluck Ibem, human rights activist

The incoming government can tackle the security challenges in the country by providing employment for our teeming unemployed youths in order to keep them engaged and productive. This will help them to stay away from crime and other social vices. Also, they should close all our borders that have been opened for foreign criminals to be coming in to attack Nigerians. For those of them already in Nigeria, they should be made to go back to their countries. And all those who have contributed to the insecurity situation, they should be punished to serve as deterrent to others.

Provide employment and food security- Chief Mayor Echefu, rights activist

The government that would finally emerge should tackle the high rate of unemployment. The rate of youth unemployment is alarming and dangerous. The government should create programmes that should keep these young people gainfully busy because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. The government should make available food for the people because a hungry man is an angry man and an angry man can do anything that is unthinkable. There was a time the South East was the safest and the most peaceful region in the country. To return the region to that position, the government should without hesitation release Nnamdi Kanu. His release will calm the security challenges in that region and the government would then channel its energies in the other regions to tackle the insecurity there.