….vows to recover her money, as no primaries was conducted

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Dr Ngozi Aririguzo ,a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) has accused the leadership of the party of defrauding her of ten million Naira being payment for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest form for the governorship primaries of the party.

This is even as she said that the state All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) , failed to conduct any governorship primaries as they have already reserved the ticket for somebody else.

She also vowed to recover her money from the officials of the APGA which said have turned the party into a ponzi scheme, as the National leadership of the party has destroyed the party in Imo state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday , Dr Ngozi Aririguzo said that the party never conducted any governorship primaries for aspirants.

According to her, ” I want to state categorically that the purported Imo state APGA governorship primaries that was supposed to hold last Sunday never held . I bought the form and paid all administrative charges which N10M. I was waiting to be screened by the NWC as it is the usual practice for aspirants but that never happened . In fact,it was on Saturday that the state chairman John Iwuala informed me that the party governorship primaries was the following day being Sunday. But, I have been waiting to be screened by the NWC of the party but I wasn’t contacted even when I have paid all prescribed fees by the party . ”

Continuing ,I had no idea that the governorship ticket has been given to a placeholder who is holding forth for a big politician, while the party officials have defrauded me saying that I was the only governorship aspirant of the party. ”