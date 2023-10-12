

The governorship election in Edo State holds in 2024, but Dr. Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele, a leading aspirant in the Labour Party, is already setting agenda for himself ahead of the primary and the gubernatorial polls.

Dr. Ohiowele is a successful entrepreneur, who holds huge and intimidating leadership and academic resume across the continent.The politician is a master strategist, revered leader, team builder and manager of people, with a proven track record of performance.

He hails from Isidahomen Quarters, Eguare, Ekpoma, in Esan West Local Government Area, while his mother is also an Esan woman from Uzebu in Igueben Local Government Area of the State.

Outlining his vision for the state, Ehizojie Ohiowele vowed a dynamic approach to leadership, which would leave a positive imprint on all sectors in Edo State.

“I will provide leadership that is inspiring, progressive, and inclusive. A leadership that creates opportunities for all, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation. A leadership that prioritizes education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the economy, ensuring the continued growth and development of our beloved state. I will do this by: Engaging in community outreach to understand the concerns and aspirations of the people”, he said.

Speaking further, Ohiowele plans to, “develop a comprehensive plan to address key issues such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and job creation. Promoting transparency and accountability in governance to foster public trust. Encouraging public-private partnerships to attract investment and spur economic growth.

“Prioritizing youth empowerment and skills development through education and vocational training. Promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Establishing effective communication channels to keep citizens informed and engaged”, added Dr. Ehizojie Ohiowele.