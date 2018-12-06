Rotimi Paseda, is the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The Omu-Ijebu born businessman cum politician speaks on his plans for the state, if he is given the mandate to lead it in 2019.

You are taking another shot at the governorship in Ogun State, what would you say is your advantage over others?

What distinguishes me is because I am doing the impossible and have basically come to really shake politics. That which has never been done in the past is going to be done. In my type of governance, the state is going to be accorded equal opportunities; I will have the APC, PDP, SDP, Accord and other political parties in my cabinet. So by and large, those that need to worry are those that want to do things the old ways, those saying ‘if Paseda wins election, everything in the state will belong to him and his people only,’ if that is what you are thinking, do not bother to vote for me because I am not promising you that. What youaregoingtogetfrommeisifIwanta Commissioner for Finance and the person that can do the job conveniently is from the ADP, I will look for him and persuade him to come and serve. I will not give it to anyone else because such a person is my party member or friend, the state cannot progress if we do not put the round peg in the round hole.

What else are you bringing on board that is different from what the state currently has?

Another thing I am going to do so differently is that the initial decisions of the state will be made from my cabinet and I am going to have a cabinet that is not constitutional, there is a normal cabinet structure but those that will really do the job for me are the youths, they are my special assistants, they are my think tank team. Yes, commissioners will be there but when I sit down and want to make some critical decisions, my think tank team will be my special assistants, they will be there for me and they are going to come from every single local government. I am picking them, not by party affiliation but by personal reputation and qualification and assoonasIamdone,Iamgoingtosend them for a three to six months sabbatical in India and China, their job is to come back home, each person with a minimum of five (5) cottage industries, if you fail, you are fired because you will be living there for months.