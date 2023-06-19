From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said despite the political gang up against him, God made all evil plots against him to fail.

Wike spoke at the family thanksgiving service organised in his honour at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery, of the Diocese of Niger Delta North. He said he could not talk about his triumph in office as governor without attributing the victories to God.

He recalled that in 2018, he was poisoned at the campaign secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and experienced liver and kidney failures as diagnosed later in a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.

The former Rivers State governor recalled that on that fateful Sunday in December 2018 , when he was due to attend the thanksgivings of his former Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, he was incapacitated to attend the event because he had been poisoned.

“From that Sunday, I never came down from my room. It was bad, but those who attended the January 1, State banquet of 2019, will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and I told my deputy governor to speak on my behalf.

“People didn’t know what was going on. After that banquet, by 12 midnight, I was taken out of the country because I thought it was over. When we got to Beirut, the doctors looked at me and I was looking at them. They were not telling me anything, they said we have to do many test.”

He stated that the next morning, the doctors returned and presented a gloomy report that his kidney and liver were no longer functioning. I never knew that I had been poisoned in our campaign secretariat. My intestinal were all black. The doctors did all they could do.”

He said that through divine providence, what would have been a disastrous situation was miraculously turned around by God, who immediately began to restore his failed organs.

According to him, within one week, God healed him and he was able to return to Nigeria to continue with the 2019 campaign for his second term in office.

Wike also recalled that days leading the 2022 PDP presidential campaign, his wife, Justice Eberechi, called him from London that she had been diagnosed of cancer. The former governor said he was devastated by the news and even contemplated leaving the presidential race, but his wife urged him not to.

He said to the glory of God, she was eventually healed of cancer and her life preserved.

Wke also thanked God for a smooth transition amid the gang staged by the same people who promised to abide by the collective decision of Rivers elders over who becomes his successor. Wike said because the right successor was chosen, he is enjoying peace.

On his part, Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, said he was part of the political family of Wike, which was attacked by political foes, but that they failed to achieve their objectives.

Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo, admonished the congregation to always remember that without God no man can attain any position.