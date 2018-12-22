You know, in the midst of male-dominated career, not just in civil engineering but any profession you are in which you are working as a woman, men think because they are men they must chase you. And, if you refuse, they make life difficult for you. But remember, nobody is God. Men think it is their right but because you are a woman, but they don’t know that nobody is God. They can only delay you but they cannot stop you from becoming what God has destined for you. This happens in every sector that a woman is working. It is the same experience for any lady who is working in any office or big corporation or private company. But all you need is to hold your head high and work hard and God will do the rest for you.

What is the role of women in nation-building?

People think that only men have to build the nation. It is not true. Women start building the nation from home. It is most unfortunate that elections in Nigeria are not mostly for women. That is why you don’t have many women, and that is why we don’t have anybody sponsoring us. We see that election in Nigeria is mostly for men, but if you will put in your quota and I put in my quota, we will go places. Any woman working in the civil service is developing the nation or building the nation from her own angle, and if they are lucky to be in politics and become one of the ministers in any ministry, they can as well contribute more to the building of the nation. All the women who work with civil service are targeting the nation. But if you enter into politics and you become a minister like I was in the civil service and I put in my quota while I was there, then if everyone of us put in their quota, the better for all of us.