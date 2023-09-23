By Christian Agadibe

Imo State-born actress, Joy Igboanugo popularly known as Dubbymama, paid her dues to become one of the most sought after in Nollywood.

In this rare interview, the gifted mother of five, who studied Medical Laboratory Science at University of Nigeria Nsukka, opened up on how she juggles both careers, amongst other issues. Please enjoy it.

What did you do to get to where you are today?

I was consistent in going for auditions and calling the producers that I was available for jobs. Sometimes I show off my skills on Facebook and Instagram. I’ll just get a clip and post it. I was contacted through my Instagram page for most of the jobs I got recently.

Has acting opened doors for you?

Yes, it has.

Have you ever been sexually harassed on set?

That was those days as a teenager; the directors would tell you that they have something for you, and after the audition, they would tell you that you are one of the cast and they will give you appointment to come for the script. Sometimes when you go for the script, they will start the action. But by the grace of God, I was able to escape from some of those traps.

Tell us one of the experiences you had as a young actor?

A particular director conducted an audition when I was around 20 or 21-years-old. After the shortlisting, I discovered that my name was among those taken. He wrote his phone number at the bottom of the list, so I called the number and introduced myself. He said I should come to his room. When I got to his room, I was lucky I came with a friend of mine. Then he said my friend should go and wait downstairs, that we needed to do rehearsal of the role that I was given. I asked him who I was rehearsing with because there was no other actor in the room. He said I should rehearse with him; but because there was a kissing scene, I quickly realized what was happening. We started arguing and he got pissed off. At some point, his voice started changing, he stood up and started dragging me to his bed. I screamed and ran away.

As a mother, how do you think such things can be stopped in Nollywood?

I think the menace of sexual harassment has reduced in Nollywood; it’s even the ladies that are harassing men these days. What men do now is to ask to be paid. I think the way to avoid such things is for ladies to make sure that they do not have to go to private places for meetings. They need to make sure that the meeting place is where there are lots of people, an open place. I think that is the best thing to do. No one will harass you in public.

Which movie would you say announce you to the world?

I think it’s Seventh Order.

What do you like about the movie, Seventh Order?

I played a fake native doctor with Yul Edochie. I wasn’t that strong health wise on set, but I played a strong priestess. It was somewhat comical.

Which of the movies described who you are?

Endless Seconds

What lessons have you learnt as an actress?

The only lesson I learnt is to ‘mind your business’. When you finish your work, go. Nollywood is not a place you will say ‘this is my friend’ or ‘this is my best friend’ or ‘you’re the only person I can trust’. I think outside the director and others you are working with, it is just ‘come, do your business and go home’.

List your top five favourite movies that have big names?

They are 50 Cent, Seventh Order, Endless Seconds, Family in War, and Arab Money.

Which movie had you play a lead role?

Arab Money.

Do you have plans of venturing into movie production?

Yes, I have. I am already working on that.

Who are you aside the person we see on the screen?

Actually, I am a medical lab scientist. I did pharmacology and blood transfusion (that is my option) and I served in UNTH. I am currently working with some NGOs, I do part time programme with them.

How do you combine both careers?

Acting is a talent. I started when I was small; I started with church programmes. I started as a child. Those days, we used to do short dramas that were aired on TV. My profession is something I studied and I love doing it. But I love doing acting too.

Has been a medical person helped in your acting career?

It does because most times when they want to play hospital scenes, they come to me and ask me things that should be done.

I play doctor or nurse role perfectly than those that didn’t study it, and I have been able to create awareness about HIV here in Enugu.

Statistically, can you say Enugu is listed among the states with high rate of HIV?

From the report so far, I think Enugu is the second with high rate of HIV infection, and it is higher among the MSM (Men having Sex with Men). And this is the main source for the high spread of HIV because most of them are bisexuals (they also have girlfriends), and most of those we are handling are from the age of 18 – 36.

How was your growing up?

I was actually a comic when I was growing up, especially in secondary school. Whenever we were having our end of the year party, they always called me out to play Santa Claus and dance to Christmas songs. I noticed that whenever I talked with my friends, they always laughed. I am funny; I grew up a funny girl.

Was it easy to find your feet back in the industry after you took a break to raise your kids?

Yes, it was easy. When I came back, I attended the first audition and passed. When you are good, you are good. I was given a role and after the movie, I had to buy a gift for the producer to thank him for giving me the opportunity. From there, I started getting other jobs.

Did you have a formal training before venturing into acting?

No, the only thing is that I started early, taking part in church drama programmes. When I came into Nollywood, I had to train myself. I knew that whenever they give you a role, you have to read the script properly and understand it, and when acting, you have to act like you are the character in real life.

How many kids do you have?

I have five kids.

How were you able to safeguard your marriage; most Nollywood actresses find it difficult to do so?

Like I told you, I did not just stop, I stopped when I got married because my husband said he didn’t like acting, that he preferred my medical profession. And because I wanted to keep my marriage, I humbly agreed and stopped acting for years.

I stopped giving birth only a few years ago. I had to go back and beg him, explaining to him how much I love acting and how it is part of my life. I told him it’s the only thing I know how to do as a side job and it’s what makes me happy, and he allowed me.

I think what happens in other people’s families is when you try to prove to your man that he has no right to tell you what to do. If you value your relationship, it only takes to obedience and patience, because right now, I don’t have any issue and my husband is the one encouraging me. Before, he hated anything acting, but I proved to him that Nollywood is not what he thought it was.

How did you meet your husband?

I met him while in the College of Medicine. I think he came around, saw me and asked me about some departments, which I showed him. After that, we saw again and then started talking. We dated for four years before getting married.

So, it wasn’t love at first sight?

No, we met but I don’t know if he liked me at the first time, because I didn’t like him the first time we met.

What quality does your man have that got you attracted to him?

He got the height that I wanted; he is tall. He is God fearing too. The few periods that I met him, he was always giving me fatherly advice and all that. That thrilled me a lot.