State government bans social activities in the community

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The activities of group of local hunters and other like minds in a local drama house known in Hausa as ‘Kidan Gala’ was responsible for violence that led to the death of two persons in Nasarawa, Sabon Garin Nasarawa communities of Kaduna city.

Daily Sun gathered that the local hunters clashed with gang members of the drama house over some arguments relating to the wellbeing of the residents of the community.

State government has since imposed 24-hour curfew in the affected community.

However, State government said three suspects have been arrested in relation to the killing of the two citizens in the area.

Government has banned social activities, especially hunting expedition and drama group linked to the violence in the area.

A statement by the Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “The Kaduna State Government has banned social activities linked with the violence of Sunday night and Monday which left two citizens dead and six others injured in Sabon Garin-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA.

“The decision was taken after a thorough appraisal of the security situation by the military, police and Department of State Services, as well as an emergency meeting with traditional and religious leaders of the area at the 312 Artillery Regiment Kaduna.

“The social activities observed in the community, which are now prohibited with immediate effect are listed as Kidan Bishi, Kidan Gala and Hunting expeditions

“The government has also directed the arrest of anyone linked with the peddling of hard drugs in Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa.

“Furthermore, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence. In addition to the killing of two citizens, six persons were injured and are presently receiving medical attention. Several vehicles and properties were also destroyed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the prompt action of the military and police in preventing the violence from escalating beyond the area.

“The Governor also allayed the fears of the families that lost their loved ones, affirming that the matter would be investigated conclusively.”