From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Commander of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in Kebbi, Musa Hussaini-Rambo, has disclosed that his members in a joint security operation neutralised notorious kingpin, popularly known as ‘Yellow’, terrorising Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Rambo explained in an interview with newsmen that the kingpin had been kidnapping, raping, killing and terrorising residents in the area for more than seven years until luck ran out on him.

Said he: “Some of our members, in a joint patrol, comprising military and police agents, were alerted on the attack by Yellow and his members in Danko/Wasagu area on Tuesday.

“Prior to the attack, there was a letter the bandits’ leader sent to one of our members. In the letter, the bandits’ leader threatened the member that he should be wary of the day they would meet face-to-face. “When they met on Tuesday, Yellow was with his members. A gun battle ensued between the security agencies and the bandits. Our member who was threatened by Yellow was looking for the bandits’ leader, and they eventually saw face-to-face. They identified each other and began firing at each other.

“Unknown to Yellow, our member was fully prepared for a day like that and our member did not die but he (Yellow) died.

“His members were of the belief that no one could kill him by using gun on him because of his charms and sundry witchcraft,” he said.

Rambo said that the bandit leader had carried out attacks more than five times in the area in this year alone and many despicable attacks had been attributed to him and his men in Danko/Wasagu area for more than seven years.

He also commended the security agencies for their efforts in carrying the hunters along in their constitutional duties of ensuring security and maintenance of law and order in the state.

He said: “We are calling on the state government and local governments to assist our members as they are willing to help in ensuring that security is strengthened, not only in the forest, but in other parts of the state,” he said.

Rambo urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, before May 29, give assent to Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill passed by the National Assembly.

He said signing the bill into law would empower hunters in the fight against kidnapping in the state in particular and the country at large.