From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has confirmed his escape in a plane crash on Tuesday, September 5 at the domestic wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Olawale Rasheed, media aide to Adeleke, alleged there were strong indications the two aircraft engines were tampered with before boarding.

He said the incident occurred shortly after the governor and his aides boarded the private jet owned by his elder brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke, en route Abuja. He said the pilots halted the take-off of the aircraft following a noise from the engines, adding that Adeleke and aides were safely evacuated.

He claimed an internal investigation into the mishap revealed sabotage, noting that the highly technically equipped aircraft was well maintained with the best technical crew and was never an unused platform where birds could build nests.

He said contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests were made with straws not binding wires as in this case.

“The near-fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after the commencement of taxing on the tarmac.

“An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes.

“Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But, the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.”

He allayed the fear of the public saying the governor and his aides were safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane.