From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In the vibrant political landscape of Nasarawa State, the retirement of Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Almakura within a span of one month marked a significant turning point in the state’s history. Their departure paved the way for a new leader, Abdullahi Sule, whose tenure would leave an indelible mark on the state’s political and infrastructural development.

Nasarawa State’s political chronicles have been shaped by key figures who played pivotal roles in its governance. The emergence of the first civilian governor, Abdullahi Adamu, in 1999 established him as a prominent political figure, drawing reference points from his days with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) during the Second Republic. After a brief stint under Aliyu Akwe Doma, Umaru Tanko Almakura entered the scene.

Following Almakura’s entry, the stage was set for a political showdown between him and Adamu, with each vying for supremacy in Nasarawa’s political landscape. Adamu’s first tenure saw the empowerment of loyalists, while his second term was characterized by aspirations to succeed Obasanjo in 2007.

Adamu’s political influence extended far and wide, with chieftaincy roles in numerous communities across Nigeria, all in pursuit of his ambitions.

In 2011, backed by the will of the people, Almakura rose to power, defeating Aliyu Akwe, whose four-year tenure had been marked by disappointment. Almakura’s ascent was aided by Senator Solomon Ewuga, a key instrumental figure in securing his victory. Notably, Almakura’s governance differed by eschewing the presence of a political godfather.

According to some political pundits, Almakura’s legacy, however, transcended mere political maneuvering. He focused extensively on Nasarawa’s infrastructural development, surpassing the efforts of previous governors, both civilian and military. Notably, during discussions about a proposed federal minimum wage of N18,000, Almakura boldly approved N19,800, effectively elevating Nasarawa workers to the rank of the highest-paid in Northern Nigeria. This decision exemplified Almakura’s commitment to improving the lives of the state’s citizens.

Tension rises: Almakura vs Abdullahi

Some critical observers believe that though Almakura showed restraint, respecting the flaws of Adamu’s governance, their relationship deteriorated, culminating in Almakura’s determination to probe the alleged misdeeds of Adamu, particularly regarding the N5billion Farin Ruwa Hydroelectric Power Project in Wamba Local Government Area of the state. This project, which could have brought substantial benefits to the state was thwarted by Adamu’s efforts to suppress its pursuit.

2019 showdown: Almakura endorses Sule, Adamu backs Wadada

The rivalry reached its zenith in 2019 when Almakura endorsed Sule, a Dangote Group member, as his successor. In contrast, Senator Adamu supported Ahmed Aliyu Wadada for the same role. The conflict escalated as both leaders sought to advance their candidates, each convinced of their candidate’s potential to serve Nasarawa’s interests.

Acrimony and allegations: The battle for APC candidacy

Adamu vehemently contested Sule’s emergence as the APC candidate, even insinuating that Sule was a non-indigene, a charge echoed by some media outlets. Wadada, though popular at the grassroots, also faced doubts about his origin from Katsina State. Despite this backdrop, Almakura’s candidate emerged victorious.

Friction and aspirations: The chairmanship tussle

As the Nasarawa political drama continued, the tussle shifted to the national stage. Initially, Sule supported Almakura for the national chairmanship, signaling a complex alignment with Tinubu’s interests. Meanwhile, Adamu, perceived as the presidential candidate of the presidency, championed Ahmed Lawan’s candidacy for the same position.

According to the governor, “I am supporting Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to be the next national chairman of the APC because he is fit, competent, reliable, and a founding member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the merger that gave birth to our great party, the APC.

“I am hoping that everybody will do the best they can so that at the end of the day, we will win the legacies of PMB.”

Governor Sule shifting alliances

The political struggle escalated to an unprecedented level as Gov Sule found himself embroiled in a complex web of competing ambitions. The once-reluctant Abdullahi, was now unable to protect Senator Almakura’s return to the Senate or secure the position of the APC chairman for a candidate he endorsed ab initio. Almakura began to lose his grip on the political chessboard. His inability to consolidate his support network or align with the powers that be proved to be his Achilles’ heel.

Sule’s strategic moves

Some Chieftains of the ruling All progressives Party (APC) in the state revealed to our correspondent that Gov Sule deftly maneuvering through this political labyrinth, demonstrated masterful political acumen.

“By orchestrating a series of calculated moves, he managed to weaken the influence of the two political heavyweights in one fell swoop. The manner in which he deftly navigated the political currents showcased his tactical brilliance and signaled the change of guard in Nasarawa State,” a source volunteered.

The demise of political titans: Almakura and Adamu in focus

Sule’s shrewd tactics culminated in the downfall of the two political five-star generals. His ability to undermine Almakura’s influence and thwart Adamu’s efforts to consolidate power demonstrated a calculated strategy to neutralize potential rivals, the absence of their backing in key political arena in president Tinubu’s administration. Adamu recently is alleged to have been forced to resign as the APC Chairman and Almakura losing out from the list of the ministerial appointment and also failing to return to the Senate after he lost his senatorial seat to Muhammed Ogoshi Onawo, combined with Sule’s ability to gain support from the ruling powers, left Almakura and Adamu isolated and exposed.

It was reported that both Gov Sule, Almakura and Adamu had various personalities they presented to the president for ministerial apportionment.

According to a source from the Villa, President Tinubu in order not to offend any of the political gladiators, decided to nominate a female indigent from Nasarawa state, which took many by surprise because they were waiting to see names they are familiar with.

Some political feelers have also described the situation as very bad for the two political gladiators as their followers in the state, including loyalists, are no longer in the good books of Gov Sule, and some even failed to win their seats in the state house of assembly elections.

They are of the opinion that the recent appointment of commissioners is a clear indication that Sule wants to run a government that he will take responsibility by ensuring that he appoints people he believes will help him achieve success in the remaining four years of his administration.

Political feelers had on different platforms opined that the exit of these seasoned political figures marked the rise of Sule as the undisputed political force in Nasarawa State. His well-executed moves not only secured his own political future but also reshaped the landscape of power dynamics within the state.

They added that his adept moves showcased his ability to outmaneuver even the most entrenched political players, cementing his legacy as a strategic and formidable leader.

Our correspondent gathered that the political tussle that unfolded in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, which has now been resolved was a testament to the intricacies and nuances of power struggles in Nasarawa politics.

They added that Sule’s calculated maneuvers and strategic alliances proved decisive in toppling the two political heavyweights, Almakura and Adamu. As Nasarawa enters a new era under the dominance of Gov Sule, the legacy of these fallen titans serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of political power and the strategic brilliance required to navigate its treacherous waters.