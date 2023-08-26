From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has explained how gunmen opened fire on their officers on duty which resulted to the untimely death of two Officers.

Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Mubarak Mustapha, an Assistant Superintendent of Customs II, made the clarification in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to him, “On Thursday, 24th August 2023, at about 0128hrs, a team of Kebbi Area Command officers and men of the Nigeria Customs, while on a stop-and-search operation based on credible information along Bunza – Dakingari – Koko Road, were engaged with heavy gunfire by suspected bandits in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle.

“ In the melee that ensued, two personnel of the Command, named Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, an Inspector of Customs and Abdullahi Muhammad, a Customs Assistant II, paid the supreme price. The officers have since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

“While praying for the repose of the deceased, the Command has launched a manhunt for the suspects”

“The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, commiserates with the families on the tragic incident and prayed that God Almighty grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The CAC also urged members of the public to volunteer information about the movement of suspected smugglers and other criminals. He assured that informants of strict confidentiality”, he said.