By Damiete Braide and Kareem Islamiyat

Nigerian visual artists should endeavour to be technology savvy as this will assist them in their profession. Contemporary Nigerian artiste, Duke Asidere, made this assertion during the The Artists Hangout programme organised by the Society for Art Collection in collaboration with Play Spot Studios in Lagos last week.

The event was moderated by Yacoub Adeleke, Operations Manager, Society for Art Collection, and was attended by enthusiastic and passionate artists.

Asidere, at the event, stressed the importance of social media to the artists today, wondering whether some artists did not own smartphones and were not available on social media.

Asidere said, “I’m not just an artist; I’m also a painter. How can you just be a painter and there is no storytelling, no drama, and no activity in your works?”

He said people who don’t do assessments should accept that they have failed and not put the blame on other people.

“So if I am broke, I don’t have to blame anybody, because I have not been working. If you are working, what have you been doing about the work you have done? When I see some artists that don’t attend exhibitions or art events, I ask them, “How are you this old?” Some of the artists are in their 60s, but they behave as if they were in their 80s. While some artists who are in their 40s, behave as if they are in their 50s.

“It’s incredible to learn that some artists don’t have smartphones in 2023; they are not on WhatsApp or other social media handles, so where are they?”

Yacoub Adeleke, Operations Manager, Society for Art Collection, explained the convergence, “Artists Hangout is a platform for artists to share their experiences, learn from each other, and foster artistic growth. Each session features a notable artist, whose journey and insights inspire fellow artists to explore new horizons and push the boundaries of their own practice.

“The Artists Hangout was graced by Duke, who mesmerized the audience with his stories and the philosophy behind his art.

He talked about his childhood and artistic journey, providing valuable insights and inspiration to everyone in attendance.

Adeleke further highlights the significance of the Society for Art Collection and her contribution to Artists Hangout in the development of the art community.

He said, “The Artists Hangout with Duke proved to be equally impactful, with attendees gaining invaluable knowledge about art practices, overcoming creative challenges, and building a successful career in the art industry. Duke’s passion and expertise leave a lasting impression on the audience, inspiring them to explore and experiment with their own artistic endeavours.”

Artists Hangout continues to be a reliable platform for artists to connect, learn, and grow, with the Society for Art Collection committed to facilitating more of such interactions in the future.

The Society for Art Collection is committed to providing a platform for the exchange of ideas amongst art collectors whilst promoting an appreciation for the arts.

The society, through systematic, knowledgeable, and organised means, will be a how-to guide for the novice as well as established collectors; art enthusiasts; journalists and critics; dealers and gallery owners; investors, and scholars, on how to navigate the exclusive path of art collection.