By Adewale Sanyaolu

Houz of Dyza Nonprofit, an organisation with headquarters in the United States has declared its intention to dole out scholarships to about 30 indigent students from Otukpo Local Government Area in Benue State.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Houz of Dyza, Anita Hadiza Adokpele, explained that the NGO is on a mission to transform the lives of orphaned children in Otukpo LGA Benue State through education.

She explained that her dedication and compassion have culminated in an initiative that will provide scholarships to 30 young adults, enabling them to pursue a National Diploma and unlock a brighter future at The Polytechnic Adoka, Benue State

The Polytechnic Adoka is owned by Prof. Sunday M Adokpela, the father of the CEO of Houz of Dyza, who has devoted over three decades to providing qualitative education to the people of Benue State.

The CEO explained that she firmly believes in the principle of qualitative education and has structured Houz of Dyza to focus on providing educational opportunities to those who need it the most.

She added that the beneficiaries of the scholarship will be the children of the victims of the recent massacre in Umogidi Adoka which happens to be Anita’s hometown.

According to her, Houz of Dyza Nonprofit is a beacon of hope for orphaned children in the heart of rural areas across West Africa.

‘‘Recognising the significant gap in educational opportunities, mental and physical wellbeing for these children, Anita Adokpela founded the nonprofit with a vision to empower them. The organisation’s primary goal is to break the cycle of poverty and offer a chance for a better life to these deserving youngsters.

This scholarship is a headstart to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to society.

Anita Adokpela and her team at Houz of Dyza Nonprofit understand that empowerment goes beyond financial assistance. Hence, the initiative includes mentorship programs, career guidance, and skill development workshops.

Houz of Dyza Nonprofit welcomes individuals and organisations passionate about making a difference in the lives of underserved children to visit their website www.houzofdyza.org to find out more about the organisation.”