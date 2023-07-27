From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In order to bridge the gap of housing, the Federal Government has urged to provide affordable financing, land infrastructure for investors to key in.

The call was made by the President of the Real Estate Developers Association (REDAN), Aliyu Wamakko, at the 2023 Africa International Housing Show yesterday in Abuja

Wamakko, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Jedo Investment Company Limited, explained that Nigeria was not a socialist country, the bulk stops at the table of private investors with the help the government to build affordable houses.

He announced the unveiling of a special package for 10th National Assembly, stating that the project constitutes a 4-bedroom terrace apartment with roof top, a 4-bedroom semi detached duplexes and a 2-semi detached duplex as well.

According to him, the project is endorsed by REDAN, and under the cover of the Africa International Housing Show.

He said the project was constructed for the interest of Nigerian lawmakers, some of whom are just new to residing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to ease their legislative duties.

“This is a project that is fully endorsed by REDAN and that is why we call on the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) gladiator (Festus Adebayo) to come and unveil this for us so that the 10th National Assembly which has more than 70 percent of its members,new to lawmaking at the national level, said Wamakko who is also the President of READN.

“They are looking for homes to stay and that is the reason we made it very pleasurable for them to make payment.

“We should understand that even if they are National Assembly members, they also need something that is affordable, flexible and beautiful. That is the reason we put all these together for their interest so they could enjoy their stay in Abuja.”

He added: “Housing is a right for every citizen. It is not a privilege under the Human Right Act. Unfortunately, Nigeria is not a socialist country we are a capitalist country.

“Therefore, government has no business in building houses because they cannot build houses and keep it for free. It has to be the private sector who will drive the home so that houses can be available.

“What government needs to do is to provide an enabling environment; provide lands, infrastructure and affordable finance.

“The government has no business in building houses because they cannot build houses and give them out for free.

“It has to be the private sector that will drive the process to ensure housing availability.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), Festus Adebayo, advised the government to revive the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, for effective performance.

Adebayo, also, reiterated that it was not only the members of the National Assembly that it is advocating housing, but for all Nigerians, as a whole.

“The government must create an enabling environment and should not involve itself in the direct construction of houses

“Instead, its focus should be on enacting laws that attract investments into the housing sector and facilitate the smooth operations of developers without fear of losses.

“We are engaging developers to explore what they can do to provide housing for citizens, including students and civil servants.”

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer of

Bamicon Nigeria Limited and, Past President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Ayo Bamisile, called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to establish a mechanism that that would ensure that every landed property in Nigeria is accompanied by legal documents that can be presented to banks for loan purposes.

“There are numerous instances of dead investments in Nigeria. By ensuring that every landed property is properly documented, we can tap into trillions of Naira that can be reinvested in the housing sector,” he said.