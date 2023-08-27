From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of efforts to reduce the housing deficit, put differently at between 17 million and 22 million, Federal Government has planned over 30,000 housing units across the nation.

Disclosing this in Abuja, during the unveiling of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Golden Jubilee Logo to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the authority, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa said that the estates will be constructed across the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to Ashafa, the estates will be of different types and they differ from one place to the another— from one-bedroom apartment to three-bedroom apartment. The terraces will be meant for the low income.

On the golden jubilee of FHA, he said that five decades in the life of any organisation is worth celebrating.

“We in FHA have many reasons to celebrate, considering the trajectory of our history. The authority has moved from high to low moments. We are happy that our management has been able to drive this institution to the present position of a performing organisation away from the state of affairs we met it about 36 months ago” he said.

Ashafa noted that construction has already started in the Abuja FHA Golden Jubilee Estate and it’s expected to be completed in one year.

According to him, the FHA Golden Jubilee Estate, Mbora District, Abuja, marks the 50th anniversary of the authority’s existence.

The Mbora Estate, Abuja with over 1,200 housing units, sits on 7,000 hectares of land and the units are expected to be affordable by Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer also said that the project would be realised through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Nuga Best Regis International.

“Our choice of Nuga Best Regis International was underpinned by their established track record in real estate development, distinguished by their proven capacity and capabilities.

“The estate will be serviced with the standard infrastructure that characterises FHA-maintained roads, retail establishments, law enforcement facilities, medical centres, educational institutions and fuelling stations among others” Ashafa, noted.