From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, has joined the contest for the speakership of the 10th assembly.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, promised to ensure the independence of the legislature, if elected as speaker of the 10th assembly.

The lawmaker added that the country needs a speaker that has the capacity to achieve national cohesion and unite the citizens towards achieving prosperity for the country.

Kalu also promised to prioritise legislations bothering on education, economy, economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction, insecurity and healthcare and environmental sustainability, if elected as speaker in the 10th House.

According to him, “Nigerians are looking for a Speaker that will increase what I call parliamentary sovereignty where the motions, the resolutions and independence of the arm of government would be showcased better than 9th assembly had struggled because 9th assembly has maintained its independence, then we need somebody that will take the bath and sustain that independence.

“So, Nigerians are looking for parliamentary sovereignty. Nigerians are looking for the speaker that will increase institutional trust. You and I will agree that the coming of the legislature appears like a strange arm of government when Nigerians have been used to the military rule – the executive and the judiciary.

“The issue becomes who is that man that will increase the credibility, the capacity, the knowledge base legislative intervention that would gladden the hearts of nigerians to begin to understand that really this is the fulcrum of our democracy.

“The institutional trust is key in the minds of Nigerians and I am a Nigerian as well so, I know what all of us are looking for. Who is coming to sustain what has been done by these builders who have started the building and had laid bricks and who would take it up from there?”

Kalu added that he is the right man to lead the 10th House, noting that he has the capacity and competence to lead the Green chamber in the next dispensation, having served meritoriously as spokesman of the ninth House.