From Okwe Obi, Abuja.

Honourable Malik Salihu, has claimed that Vice President Kassim Shettima was not in support of Muktra Betara, a frontline for the 10th speakership position.

Salihu told journalists yesterday in Abuja, that the Vice President had even mobilize some traditional leaders to pressure Betara to step down.

The North East politician, who is one of the supporters of Betara candidature also claimed that the Vice President confided in some persons that he would never allow Betara to become Speaker because it would under mind his influence and leadership in Borno State and North East.

He said: “l am telling you that the day before yesterday – that is two days ago – the Chief of Biu and one Chief of Askiria Uba in Southern Borno and Betera’s elder brother were summoned by the Vice President to impress it upon him (Hon. Betara) to step down.

“Let me tell you that the Vice President confided in someone that how can he today land in Borno with a Presidential jet and Betara as the Speaker also lands with another Presidential jet and motorcades and everything, that he will not allow that to happen because there cannot be two masters at the same time.

“Unfortunately, Hon. Betara is resolute on his ambition and cannot be dissuaded. He is not driven on personal interest but on the interest of his colleagues who believe in his ability to lead to 10th House of Representatives.”

Betara is one of those contesting for the 10th Assembly Speakership. Others are Idris Wase, Tajudeen Abbas, Sani Jaji, Benjamin Kalu, Yusuf Gagdi and Miriam Onuoha.