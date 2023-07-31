From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will work with relevant stakeholders to tackle the challenge of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the country.

The chairman, House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control, Amobi Ogah, stated this, on Monday, while addressing journalists, in Abuja.

Ogah, while decrying the malaria scourge in the country, noted that his committee will confront the prevalence of fake drugs, so as to prevent avoidable deaths.

According to him, “the prevalence of fake malaria drugs will be looked into to avoid further deaths recorded. We will carry out our oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme.

“Nigeria is a country in need of protection from malaria. Its death toll from the disease makes up nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths a year.”

The lawmaker recalled that “the immediate past Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire was quoted during the 2023 world malaria day that an estimated 55 million cases of malaria with nearly 90,000 malaria deaths occur every year in Nigeria.

“He was also quoted to have said that the economic burden of malaria in Nigeria is estimated at $1.6b (N687bn) in 2022 and may increase to about $2.8bn (N2tn) in 2030.”

Consequently, Ogah promised that the Committee will collaborate with donor agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that malaria is reduced to the barest minimum in the country.

According to him, “We will also ensure adequate implementation of legislations geared towards the eradication of malaria in the country. Where such legislations are not adequate, we will work to provide the needed amendment to such existing legislation for the general good of the Nigerian people.

“We will work to strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country. We will ensure that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS is strengthened through legislation and funding to be in a better position to deliver on its mandate, while also ensuring accountability and probity.”