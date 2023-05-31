From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the South West has made a case for the appointment of Hon Wole Oke as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

Oke, who represents the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is said to be a popular member of the House having been in the parliament for many years.

The IPAC chairman in the South West region Mr Wale Adebayo described Oke as ” an upwardly mobile personality, a versatile and cerebral figure who will provide bond and togetherness for the minority caucus in the house and partner the leadership to give the house a robust and cohesive leadership.”

Adebayo, in a statement issued in Akure, said the choice of Oke was a result of his immense contributions to the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state and Nigeria at large, saying that the lawmaker has made an enormous impact in his federal constituency.

He said “As Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the green chambers, he used his position to touch the lives of his people and impact his constituents.

“I urge the minority caucus to give him the needed support and throw their weight behind the experience of the experienced legislator as Minority leader.

“He has seen it all in both private and public sectors and above all, he is a detribalised Nigerian who will work with various tendencies and interests in the house to unite us as a country.

“He is a lawmaker with a class. He has through the instrumentality of government influenced and attracted several projects. Everywhere in his constituency is dotted with life-changing projects,” Adebayo added.

Adebayo, who is also the chairman of IPAC in Osun State, stated that the lawmaker has always been on the side of the people with his programmes and plans.

“The calm, focused and foresighted, Congressman will bring his extensive experience and competencies to bear on the job, by thinking and acting outside the box in prioritizing and tackling issues within the minority fold,” he stressed.