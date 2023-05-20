…Agree to present consensus speakership candidate

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Group of Seven (G7) aspirants for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly has met with the coalition of opposition lawmakers-elect, popularly known as the “Greater Majority”, with a resolve to present a consensus candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

The G7, which consists of the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betara; Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; Sada Soli; Sani Jaji; and Miriam Onuoha are opposed to the endorsement of Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its preferred candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions respectively.

The speakership aspirants, at the meeting, which held, yesterday, in Abuja, reiterated the commitment of the G7 to work with the minority caucus in a bid to present a common front for the 10th National Assembly Speaker.

Soli, while speaking at the meeting commended the opposition lawmakers-elect, assuring them of their unalloyed support with a promise to present a consensus candidate to the Greater Majority.

The converner of the Greater Majority, Fred Agbedi, in his response, commended the G7 in seeing the opposition coalition as partners in progress for the progressive growth of the 10th House.

Agbedi hailed the speakership aspirants for standing up for the independence of the parliament with an assurance that the Greater Majority would work with all members-elect of the minority caucus to ensure that the 10th House gets a Speaker that would be for all.