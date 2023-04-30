From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern group under the auspices of

Arewa Concerned Citizens (ACC) has called on the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the North West for justice and equity.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Chairman of ACC, Salis Muhammad Moriki noted that since the South west had produced the nation’s President, the North East had produced the Vice President, and the South East or South South is likely to produce the Senate President, it has become justifiable that the North West should produce the Speaker of the red chamber.

Moriki therefore called on the President elect, and APC Leadership to support the candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the Speaker, House of Representatives who hails from Zamfara State.

Jaji represents Birnin Magaji/Kaura federal constituency of Zamfara State.

“We are ardently following the issue of the current political dispensation in the country, especially the zoning of key positions to the various geopolitical zones in the country in order to reflect equal representation among the 6 geopolitical zones in the country.

“As we are all aware that the President has emerged from the South West and Vice President from the North East. And it is expected that the Senate President would emerge from the South South or South East while the Speaker, House of Representatives would emerge from the North West.

“In view of the above, we are calling on the President elect, and APC Leadership in general to support the candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji as the Speaker, House of Representatives who hails from Zamfara state”. The group said.

The group added that the President elect needs Jaji because he has the capacity, sincere support and understanding to work with the executive arm of the government.

“In order not to repeat the mistakes of the past where the executive and Legislature were at logger heads, there’s need to have a Speaker that has been with the president and understood each other even before President elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu was nominated as APC presidential flag bearer. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has been with the president elect and works with him even before now.

“Hon. Aminu Jaji hails from Zamfara state, being the State that has never produced a speaker in the zone since 1999. There is need for the state to have a speaker of the House of Representatives for equity and justice, especially now that the state produces a person with integrity and capacity.

Aminu Sani Jaji has worked tirelessly with his personal resources to actualise the Presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in this , being the chairman of contact and mobilisation committee of the Presidential campaign Committee.

“Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has been one of the pillars of the APC in Zamfara and North West in general.

“He is one of the few people in Zamfara with grassroot support and sponsorship of the party in the state

He influenced the success of Bola Tinubu

“He served as director contact and mobilisation committee of North West for presidential campaign committee Committee. He gave in all for the success of the President elect, Bola Tinubu in 2023 presidential election.

“Above all, as the need for the incoming government to include youth in governance, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is a youth that understands it all associates himself with them.

“Therefore, we call on the President elect, Bola Tinubu and APC leadership to, as a matter of justice, good working relation between Legislature and Executive, and to have a person with the capacity to translate vision into reality to support the candidature of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.

“We also urge the President elect and APC leadership to ignore those deforming his character, especially some section of APC leadership in the state who are jealous of his popularity and unmatched achievements”. The group added.