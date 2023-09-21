From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on International Boundary Dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria, have solicited the support and cooperation of the Nigerian armed forces in carrying out its assignment.

Chairperson of the Committee, and member representing Langtang North, Langtang South Federal Constituency in Plateau State, Beni Lar, made the appeal when she led members of the committee on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

Lar, while noting that the establishment of the Ad hoc Committee followed a motion on the case of displacement of citizens in the Boki Local Government area of Cross River State by Cameroonian authorities, said the committee was constituted to investigate and assess the case for a thorough understanding of the situation and to ensure maximum security for the disputed territory.

The chairman, who commiserated with the CDS on the recent killings of military personnel in Imo state, said the committee is also mandated to ensure maximum security is in place in the disputed areas across the country.

She commended the CDS and Armed Forces of Nigeria over the significant improvement of security within the period he assumed command as Chief of Defence Staff.

Welcoming the delegation to the Defence headquarters, the CDS, promised to provide adequate security and logistics support to the committee, just as he commended the National Assembly for its continued support of the Armed Forces, particularly in the area of appropriation.