From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Federal House of Representatives’s Ad-hoc Committee mandated to investigate TET Funds activities which involved the sum of N2.3 trillion meant to execute projects over the years in tertiary institutions cross the country have paid a monitoring visit to Kebbi State.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Idem Unyime, the member representing Ukanafun/Orukanam Federal Constituency, said that their visit on the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar, Tafidan Kabi in Birnin Kebbi, was to inform him about their mission in the state to monitor the activities carried out under the TET funds in tertiary institutions within the state.

Idem stated that the committee was mandated to go round the northern states to investigate the activities carried out in both federal and state tertiary institutions, which according to him Kebbi State was among the beneficiaries.

He explained that the House of Representatives set up the Committee on 14 July this year considering the importance of education to the societal development, emphasizing that nothing could be achieved without education.

He commended the state government for the good reception, and solicited for its support and cooperation in carrying out their mandate effectively.

While responding, the State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar, Tafidan Kabi assured the Committee of all necessary support and cooperation to enable them discharge their duty diligently.

Abubakar said the activities of this ad-hoc Committee would no doubt assist the state as many projects in tertiary institutions were abandoned, stressing that there was need to either mobilize the contractors back to the sites or cancel the contract and re- award it to capable hands for completion.