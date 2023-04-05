From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, lawmakers elected on the platform of opposition parties, in the February 25 National Assembly polls, have met to strategize over the speakership contest.

The lawmakers-elect, who met on the aegis of the minority caucus, in Abuja, said the meeting was to enable them to familiarise themselves and collaborate in the speakership contest.

The opposition parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Young Progressive Party (YPP), have a total of 163 members-elect.

The Convener, Fred Agbedi, while speaking at the parley, said the large number of opposition lawmakers-elect, will deepen the role of the minority caucus in the 10th assembly. Agbedi noted that the meeting was organised “to enable us to network and familiarise ourselves.

Also, former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin, who is returning to the House on the platform of NNPP, said the opposition lawmakers must work “very closely” to protect their interests in the 10th assembly.

Jibrin said, “We understand that for us to be able to put through our collective interest, for us to be able to protect our ideals as minority parties that fundamentally serve as a check to the ruling party, and to be able to contribute to nation building, we must come together.”