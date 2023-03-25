From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Leader of Ndokwa West Council Legislative Arm in Delta State, Ndubuisi Okoloafor, has been impeached alongside his deputy, Azubuike Ejechi.

Besides, they were suspended indefinitely with two other lawmakers, Theophilus Opia and Felix Oyemike.

16 out of the 20 elected councilors signed the impeachment and suspension of the officers and members.

The 16 lawmakers listed the offenses of their colleagues to include abuse of office, disrespect of House rules, gross misconduct, segregation of members and betrayal of House rules.

They further ordered Ndubuisi to return all council properties in his possession within 48 hours.

In place of the impeached Leader and his deputy, Clement Okwuazu and Kate Okah Onah, respectively, were elected.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers in the signed resolution, also lifted the suspension of the Secretary to the Local Government, Austin Okomi, describing the suspension as null and void, ab-initio.

They directed Okomi to resume work with immediate effect.