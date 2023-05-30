From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo of the Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, on Tuesday sentenced the hotelier, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, to death by hanging over the murder of a master student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

The court also declared his son, Raheem wanted.

He was found guilty on counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 11.

The court discharged Magdalene Chiefuna, Oluwole Lawrence, and Adebayo Kunle and adjourned the sentencing of Adedeji Adesola till Wednesday.

Justice Ojo sentenced Adedoyin, Adeniyi Aderogba, and Oyetunde Kazeem to death by hanging.

The court also ordered forfeiture of the hotel and the Hilux bus used to convey the deceased to the dumping ground and subsequently ordered Adedoyin to pay the school fee of the two children of the deceased from the proceed of the estate of the culprits.