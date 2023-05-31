From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The receptionist that received the late Timothy Adegoke into Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Adedeji Adesola, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Chief Judge of Osun state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

She was convicted for conspiring with the fleeing Raheem Adedoyin and the owner of the hotel, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin to fabricate information by presenting a doctored receipt to the police.

The convict who was said to have collected money from late Adegoke with her account, had confessed during the trial that she was given a receipt different from the one she sold by Raheem and his father to tender to the police.

She however showed the police how she snapped the original receipt where late Adegoke’s name appeared during the investigation.

Before her sentencing, the prosecutor, Fatimoh Adesina, had pleaded with the court to be lenient with her, saying that she helped the police to get the clear matter of the case by submitting the original receipt she snapped on her phone.

Her counsel, Okon Ita, also urged the court to give her the option of a fine.

In her judgment, Justice Ojo ruled: “I have carefully considered the passionate plea of counsel to the seventh defendant in this circumstances and also carefully considered the submission of the prosecution on the need to temper justice with mercy in respect of the seventh defendant in this case.

“I have observed and considered the sober dominion of the seventh defendant in the court throughout the trial. I am equally mindful of the circumstances surrounding the case of the defendant in this case and I am not unmindful of the provision of section 411 (2) (b)(3) of the law in this case. I hereby sentence you, Adedeji Adesola to two years imprisonment starting from the first day of arrest,” the court held.