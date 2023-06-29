A group Family United By Sports (FUBS) led by sports administrator and broadcaster Godwin Enakhena has paid the N600,000 debt owed Dan’s Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos to ensure the release of boxer Jerry Okorodudu’s body.

Okorodudu died around 7 pm on Wednesday at the hospital while awaiting amputation surgery.

The hospital authorities refused to release his corpse until a N600,000 debt is paid.

Okorodudu was ill for two years with partial stroke and diabetes that led to a foot ulcer.

Enakhena and others have now paid the debt to facilitate the release of the boxer’s corpse, CKN News reports.

Okorodudu was a bronze medalist at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia and was controversially edged out at the quarterfinals of the 1984 Olympic Games at Vigil Hills on split decision of 3-2 by North Korean Sun Sho Shp which the Nigerian camp vehemently protested.

He was a gold medalist at the National Sports Festival, Oluyole ’79.

Before his death, he said he was inspired to be a boxer by Muhammed Ali whom he never met.