• Alleged wizard paraded nude in Ebonyi, banished over kinsmen’s death

From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

The people of Egwudinagu in Amachi, Abakaliki Local Government, Ebonyi State, believed that some unseen hands were responsible for their purported retrogression over the years. They alleged that such diabolical forces led to the untimely death of many of their indigenes.

So, when they apprehended one Nwija, accused of practising witchcraft and involving in other diabolical activities on August 16, 2023, they made mockery of him. They paraded the man stark-naked round the village before banishing him from the area.

It was gathered that when it was discovered that Nwija’s fetish activities were allegedly detrimental to the residents of the community, a mob stormed his residence in anger. It was alleged that they saw pictures of some family members, funeral brochures, women’s underwears and pieces of hair at his shrine.

He told Daily Sun that his problem started on the Ojiji (New Yam) festival day when he found a strange snake in his compound: “I found a snake in my compound where my wife and children were relaxing. Without hesitation, I killed it, removed its head and tail to be burnt and threw the remaining part on the road.

“Few days after, I discovered that poison had been planted in one of my wives’ rooms. I quickly packed the substance and disposed at the same point where the snake was burnt. Unfortunately, the villagers saw it and came after me. This is exactly what brought me into this mess.

“I did not tell the village leadership until the day the people invited me for questioning and at the same time carried out a thorough search of my house.”

The village head, Chief Mmaduabuchi Nwija, who happens to be the embattled man’s cousin, explained that the incident occurred when the substance suspected to be poison was found by the roadside. Due to the sensitive nature of such act, the entire neighbourhood was invited after which a search party swayed into action leading to his cousin’s admittance of guilt.

He disclosed that the villagers carried out series of traditional measures to pacify the neighbours who were scared of being hurt. But the people insisted that the man’s charms and other devilish materials should be evacuated in the interest of peace.

He urged the aggrieved persons whose photographs and other items were found at the fetish altar to remain calm and lawful as acceptable traditional method would be employed in settling the issue.

The village head called on other villagers engaging in similar sinister acts to desist forthwith as tradition would always be used to sanitize the land.

For Chairman of the village, Ogbonna Cletus, the revelation of the suspect was an act of God “to unravel his ungodly act and set the people free from his altar of bondage.”

He urged aggrieved villagers to accept the decision of the elders who had always used traditional means to resolve issues amicably.

Two youths in the area, Ugochukwu Ojike and Friday Nwizi said God merely used what happened to liberate the community. Ojike thanked the youths for their peaceful disposition in evacuating the suspected charm and cautioned those who are fond of employing fetish means to destroy the village that the gods would always expose them.

In another development, the High Court in Abakaliki, restricted Okechukwu Nwangwuta and seven others from parading themselves as executive members of Obegu Azuiyiokwu Inyimagu, Izzi Unuhu community in Abakaliki LGA.

Justice E. Ogbunnefi on Thursday, September 7, 2023, also restricted Chairman, Abakaliki Local Government Council, Ebere Nwogba, from recognising the eight persons as officials of the village, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

In the case with the number HAB/156MC/2023, the court issued an order of interim injunction suspending Nwangwuta, Samuel Uguru, Innocent Mbam, Chinedu Osuaka, Chukwunonso Ogbodo, Obinna Edigbo, Fred Nwifuru, Michael Nkwuda and the LG boss, from dealing with properties of the said community.

The plaintiffs among other things averred that Nwangwuta alongside other respondents, were not fit to be part of the village executives because of their alleged Okija shrine escapades and other related issues.

Counsel to the plaintiffs said some stakeholders comprising Chief Paul Okekwe, Sunday Edigbo and 13 others also said the village executives were imposed on them.