From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chief Executive Officer, Surprise Pub and Cafe, Matthew Evbakor Oshodin, has said that the residents of Edo State will be entertained to their fill on Sunday.

He disclosed this in Benin City while speaking on his forthcoming Akobe Concert in the state.

Oshodin said that Akobe Concert will be featuring the popular musician, Wilson Ehigiator, also known as Akobe Ekobeghian.

He said his choice of artiste was to give the citizens of the state the best entertainment they cannot get outside the state.

He maintained that the people of the state have no reason to go outside the state to seek entertainment when they have those who can make it happen in the state.

The CEO of the Surprise Pub and Cafe said he has been in the hospitality business to add value to the society adding that he will continue to do his best to ensure that the hospitality business succeeds in the state.

He said the Sunday, October 8th event will be an avenue for the citizens of the state to unwind and ease off their nerves.

He said that his aim is to etch his name in the sand of time in the hospitality business.