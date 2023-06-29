…urges Nigerians to be patient in seeking solutions to nation’s challenges

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, declared that with him at the helm of affairs in the country, the hope for a better Nigeria has been recharged and it will not fail.

Tinubu also urged Nigerians not to be in a hurry in seeking solutions to the challenges facing the nation as he was taking “baby steps of faith” as the president.

He stated this at the Palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, as part of his royal visits to traditional rulers in the state.

The president had earlier visited the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, where he disclosed that he invoked spirit Awujale’s “Emi lokan” before the election.

He also informed the gathering that he was sure of his victory at the poll despite failed cashless policy and hoard of money by the immediate past administration in the country.

Speaking further at the Alake’s Palace, the president, however, asked Nigerians to go with him through what he called the baby steps of faith.

“Let’s go through this baby steps of faith. I am taking baby steps as the president. Let’s not be in a hurry. Be ready for this. Maintain an open-door policy. Let the freedom flow. Let the confidence return. This country is the only country we have. I’ve been a refugee and I know what it means to be a refugee,” he said.

Tinubu further assured Nigerians that he was determined to deliver on all campaign promises, calling for prayers after achieving his ‘Emilokan’ prayer point.

His words: “Having achieved the prayer point of ‘Emilokan’, what I ask for is prayer for this country. I am determined to help this country, to steer the ship of the nation and to deliver on all promises that were made.

“I am here still making that pledge of the campaign promises. There’s no difference between us and any other member of the Nigerian public. I said it in France, that we are children of the same parents, living in the same house, but we are only sleeping in different bedrooms. Just recognize that.

“Let’s be united, no distractions. We will arrive at a positive destination in the country. It’s all in our hands to make history and I will do that. By the grace of God, we shall reap the fruits of our labour. Nigeria will see positive changes.”

Speaking on his visit to Ogun State, Tinubu disclosed that he only wanted to sneak in and sneak out, stating that “now I know what it means to be the President”.

“I was determined to be here to say thank you to a great leader, Oba Gbadebo and to all of us here.

“Aremo (Olusegun Osoba) well done; Dimeji Bankole, well done, (Ibikunle) Amosun, well done. Chairman of our party, I’m grateful, at least, we delivered despite the hardship of no money, no fuel; I credit you.

“This visit, I didn’t know that it would be like this. I only wanted to sneak in and sneak out; now I know exactly what it is to be a president. It is awesome.

“The hope is recharged right here. That hope will never fail. That hope will recharge your light…

“Please, we need your prayers, we need your support, we need your interventions so that the economic prosperity of this nation being opened up will affect everyone of you positively,” President Tinubu submitted.