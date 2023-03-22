From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Hoodlums have set ablaze the State High Court located in Owutu Edda community, Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the hoodlums attacked the court chanting war songs. This is not the first time such an attack has occurred on the court as the Registrar of the court, Oluchi Uduma, disclosed to newsmen that the hoodlums had attempted to burn down the court some time ago but were prevented by security operatives.

Uduma further stated that the court building, valuable property, and vital court documents were completely burnt in the latest attack.

The Chairman of Afikpo South local government area, Chima Nkama, also confirmed the incident and expressed his disappointment that the court had been burnt beyond repair.

In his words, “It is very unfortunate that the hoodlums launched an attack on the High Court at Owutu Edda community. When we went there, the whole place was on fire. We have reported the matter, even the governor, the commissioner of police are all aware. We are currently doing our best to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended.”

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.